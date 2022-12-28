It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) stock

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) closed the day trading at $3.08 up 8.86% from the previous closing price of $2.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2508 from its previous closing price. On the day, 407152 shares were traded. BKTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Jackson Robert Joseph bought 12,500 shares for $2.90 per share. The transaction valued at 36,250 led to the insider holds 658,415 shares of the business.

Fundamental Global GP, LLC bought 7,120 shares of BKTI for $19,438 on Nov 29. The 10% Owner now owns 1,594,438 shares after completing the transaction at $2.73 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Fundamental Global GP, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 42,880 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,920 and bolstered with 1,587,318 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKTI has reached a high of $3.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6098, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4788.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKTI traded about 27.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKTI traded about 45.73k shares per day. A total of 16.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BKTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 29.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Dividends & Splits

BKTI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.12, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.11 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63M and the low estimate is $63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.