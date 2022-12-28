It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) stock

The closing price of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) was $0.26 for the day, down -2.48% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0065 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584952 shares were traded. DGLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DGLY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2017, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $4.

On August 18, 2016, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2016, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGLY has reached a high of $1.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3376, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7104.

Shares Statistics:

DGLY traded an average of 296.04K shares per day over the past three months and 758.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.29M. Insiders hold about 6.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DGLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.41M, up 110.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55M and the low estimate is $55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.