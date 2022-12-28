KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) closed the day trading at $16.22 down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $16.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523903 shares were traded. KLXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KLXE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Stanford Geoffrey C sold 4,056 shares for $16.55 per share. The transaction valued at 67,116 led to the insider holds 8,621 shares of the business.

Stanford Geoffrey C sold 4,190 shares of KLXE for $70,752 on Nov 15. The insider now owns 12,677 shares after completing the transaction at $16.89 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,430 shares for $7.22 each. As a result, the insider received 31,985 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLXE has reached a high of $18.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KLXE traded about 315.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KLXE traded about 158.66k shares per day. A total of 11.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.60% stake in the company. Shares short for KLXE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 0.64M, compared to 1.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.