TFFP (TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) closed at $0.85 in the last session, down -7.93% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0728 from its previous closing price. On the day, 474641 shares were traded. TFFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8348.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TFFP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On December 07, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 07, 2020, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Weisman Harlan F bought 50,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 53,000 led to the insider holds 64,615 shares of the business.

Fletcher Aaron G.L. bought 43,470 shares of TFFP for $49,990 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 143,470 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Sep 29, another insider, THURMAN RANDY H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,255 shares for $4.29 each. As a result, the insider received 172,694 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFFP has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6677, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5161.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TFFP traded on average about 254.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 211.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TFFP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 704.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 689.98k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88k, up 13.60% from the average estimate.