The name Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, down -14.57% from its previous closing price of $0.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0856 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2267407 shares were traded. TCRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Postma Robert W bought 750,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 487,500 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Vieser Jaime bought 1,250,000 shares of TCRT for $812,500 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 1,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRT has reached a high of $4.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9008, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1619.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCRT traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.39M with a Short Ratio of 31.29M, compared to 28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.27.