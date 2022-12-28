The name TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, TMC the metals company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.60, up 9.69% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0533 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193588 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Shesky Craig sold 36,735 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 29,458 led to the insider holds 641,581 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Anthony sold 50,686 shares of TMC for $52,860 on Sep 30. The Chief Development Officer now owns 312,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, O’Sullivan Anthony, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 50,686 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider received 60,889 and left with 363,186 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2230.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TMC traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 239.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.14M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.88M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.29.