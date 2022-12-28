The name Valvoline Inc. (VVV) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) closed at $32.73 up 1.21% from its previous closing price of $32.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1241676 shares were traded. VVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valvoline Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 241.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On May 12, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Ryan Michael S. sold 900 shares for $32.73 per share. The transaction valued at 29,457 led to the insider holds 8,258 shares of the business.

Gerrald Thomas A. II sold 5,000 shares of VVV for $164,670 on Nov 21. The Senior Vice President and CSCO now owns 21,534 shares after completing the transaction at $32.93 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, O’Daniel Julie Marie, who serves as the CLO and Corp. Secy of the company, sold 9,886 shares for $32.42 each. As a result, the insider received 320,504 and left with 16,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valvoline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVV has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVV has traded an average of 1.59M shares per day and 1.51M over the past ten days. A total of 179.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 3.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VVV is 0.50, from 0.48 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.52 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $783.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $984M to a low estimate of $413M. As of the current estimate, Valvoline Inc.’s year-ago sales were $835M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $952.01M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $952.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $952.01M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $1.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -29.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.