There Is Still Room For Erasca Inc. (ERAS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) was $3.89 for the day, down -5.12% from the previous closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223128 shares were traded. ERAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Start Valerie Denise Harding bought 10,000 shares for $4.64 per share. The transaction valued at 46,400 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bristol James Arthur bought 20,000 shares of ERAS for $82,800 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.14 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Casdin Alexander W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $4.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 97,490 and bolstered with 443,974 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $16.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.7910, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.4144.

Shares Statistics:

ERAS traded an average of 894.87K shares per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.19M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.52M with a Short Ratio of 14.46M, compared to 16.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.34% and a Short% of Float of 22.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.19 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.39, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.33 and -$1.44.