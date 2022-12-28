There Is Still Room For VTEX (VTEX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) closed the day trading at $3.63 up 6.14% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 931312 shares were traded. VTEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTEX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On October 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $4.30.

Itau BBA Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $1.80.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTEX has reached a high of $11.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7978, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3219.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTEX traded about 372.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTEX traded about 735.57k shares per day. A total of 190.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.59M. Insiders hold about 24.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTEX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $38.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.05M to a low estimate of $37.51M. As of the current estimate, VTEX’s year-ago sales were $31.24M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.62M, an increase of 31.00% over than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.58M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $156.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.77M, up 27.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.98M and the low estimate is $191.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.