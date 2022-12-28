There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

The closing price of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) was $1.79 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583429 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On January 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $16.

On December 07, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Morris June sold 1,061 shares for $1.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,984 led to the insider holds 322,308 shares of the business.

Khalifa Sammy sold 3,215 shares of RBOT for $5,931 on Dec 20. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 991,278 shares after completing the transaction at $1.84 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Sachs Adam David, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,019 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider received 7,411 and left with 1,230,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vicarious’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $11.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8254.

Shares Statistics:

RBOT traded an average of 373.75K shares per day over the past three months and 809.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.08M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 6.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.76.