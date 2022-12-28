Update from Helen of Troy Limited (HELE): A steady trajectory

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) closed the day trading at $108.75 up 4.88% from the previous closing price of $103.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 410427 shares were traded. HELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $103.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HELE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $126 from $115 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when ABROMOVITZ GARY B sold 1,038 shares for $209.00 per share. The transaction valued at 216,942 led to the insider holds 6,047 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HELE has reached a high of $249.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 95.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HELE traded about 421.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HELE traded about 456.02k shares per day. A total of 23.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Shares short for HELE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $3.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $1.96 and low estimates of $1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.3 and $9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.18. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $10.21 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, down -8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.