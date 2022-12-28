Which analyst expects Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.91, down -8.17% from its previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670030 shares were traded. TSHA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8650.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSHA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $16 previously.

On March 09, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

On March 01, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 01, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Manning Paul B bought 1,500,000 shares for $2.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,000,000 led to the insider holds 1,642,202 shares of the business.

Alam Kamran sold 3,325 shares of TSHA for $11,538 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 266,121 shares after completing the transaction at $3.47 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Alam Kamran, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,717 shares for $3.50 each. As a result, the insider received 34,010 and left with 269,446 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSHA has reached a high of $13.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4418.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSHA traded 2.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 617.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.55M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TSHA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 960.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 938.66k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.4 and -$4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.71. EPS for the following year is -$2.97, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$5.19.