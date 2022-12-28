WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) closed at $0.71 in the last session, down -10.40% from day before closing price of $0.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0801 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942254 shares were traded. WIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6870.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WIMI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIMI has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8940, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7108.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WIMI traded on average about 775.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.65M. Shares short for WIMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $151M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.4M, up 28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $192M and the low estimate is $192M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.