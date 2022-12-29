A correction may be in store for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) shares?

As of close of business last night, Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.46, down -0.52% from its previous closing price of $61.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2868391 shares were traded. D stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of D’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $64 from $73 previously.

On November 17, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $78.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $69.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 377,562 led to the insider holds 98,158 shares of the business.

Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares of D for $524,303 on Jun 01. The EVP and COO now owns 110,147 shares after completing the transaction at $83.89 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, BLUE ROBERT M, who serves as the Chair, President and CEO of the company, bought 3,180 shares for $78.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,325 and bolstered with 183,052 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dominion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, D has reached a high of $88.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that D traded 5.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 832.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 832.12M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for D as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.45, D has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.67. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.18. The current Payout Ratio is 94.00% for D, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 31, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.39, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $3.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.28B to a low estimate of $3.49B. As of the current estimate, Dominion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.96B, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3B, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.87B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for D’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.96B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.02B and the low estimate is $15.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.