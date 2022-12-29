A glimpse at Inspirato Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) closed at $0.99 down -4.81% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 406431 shares were traded. ISPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0455 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9802.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inspirato Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $6.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on May 20, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kallery David S bought 36,000 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 103,597 led to the insider holds 218,500 shares of the business.

Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares of ISPO for $255,316 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,249 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Handler Brent L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,879 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider received 62,263 and left with 1,234,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $108.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8456, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1820.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISPO has traded an average of 154.61K shares per day and 229.34k over the past ten days. A total of 55.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.64M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 849.53k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $471.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $479.97M and the low estimate is $460.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.