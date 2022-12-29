A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

The price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) closed at $19.07 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $19.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2727494 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.04.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $22 from $22.50 previously.

On September 19, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $28.

SMBC Nikko Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on August 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when BRYANT JOHN M JR sold 6,800 shares for $20.13 per share. The transaction valued at 136,884 led to the insider holds 208,605 shares of the business.

Hull Robert E sold 7,341 shares of HR for $147,774 on Dec 13. The EVP – Investments now owns 187,791 shares after completing the transaction at $20.13 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $28.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HR traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 380.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 379.76M. Shares short for HR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.22M with a Short Ratio of 10.90M, compared to 10.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HR is 1.24, which was 1.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.99.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $143.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.6M to a low estimate of $140.2M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $191.59M, an estimated decrease of -25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.8M, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of -$25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $139.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $629.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $767.07M, down -18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $588.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.2M and the low estimate is $570.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.