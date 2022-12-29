AGCO Corporation (AGCO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) closed the day trading at $136.40 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $134.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1159977 shares were traded. AGCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AGCO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 22, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $174 from $143 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $156.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on June 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Minnich George E sold 1,500 shares for $123.70 per share. The transaction valued at 185,550 led to the insider holds 12,543 shares of the business.

Crain Robert B sold 7,000 shares of AGCO for $750,540 on Aug 23. The SVP, Customer Experience now owns 48,026 shares after completing the transaction at $107.22 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, LONG LARA THRUSH, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 939 shares for $105.50 each. As a result, the insider received 99,064 and left with 1,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AGCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGCO has reached a high of $144.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AGCO traded about 607.23K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AGCO traded about 699k shares per day. A total of 74.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 1.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

AGCO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.96, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 6.00% for AGCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 1996 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.46 and a low estimate of $2.99, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.93, with high estimates of $4.13 and low estimates of $3.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.33 and $11.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.85. EPS for the following year is $12.74, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.2 and $10.55.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $3.3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44B to a low estimate of $3.08B. As of the current estimate, AGCO Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.73B, an estimated increase of 21.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.62B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $21.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.53B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.14B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.8B and the low estimate is $11.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.