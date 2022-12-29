An investigation into KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)’s technical aspects

The price of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed at $17.16 in the last session, down -0.75% from day before closing price of $17.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5050261 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KEY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $18.50 to $17.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $22.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,200 shares for $17.59 per share. The transaction valued at 91,468 led to the insider holds 64,139 shares of the business.

Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,362 shares of KEY for $122,575 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 64,874 shares after completing the transaction at $22.86 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Warder Jamie, who serves as the Head of Digital Banking of the company, sold 9,632 shares for $24.80 each. As a result, the insider received 238,874 and left with 22,095 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $27.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KEY traded on average about 11.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 932.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.03M with a Short Ratio of 19.31M, compared to 16.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KEY is 0.82, which was 0.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74. The current Payout Ratio is 35.20% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.92B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.