An overall feel about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) closed at $34.95 up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $34.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1104746 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $37.

Gordon Haskett Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Hill Path D Fund LP bought 202,427 shares for $34.84 per share. The transaction valued at 7,052,210 led to the insider holds 1,139,834 shares of the business.

Hill Path Capital Partners LP bought 202,427 shares of PLAY for $7,052,210 on Dec 27. The SEE EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES now owns 1,139,834 shares after completing the transaction at $34.84 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Hill Path Capital Partners LP, who serves as the SEE EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES of the company, bought 127,775 shares for $34.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,466,046 and bolstered with 994,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $52.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLAY has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 48.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Shares short for PLAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.77M, compared to 6.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 18.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.08 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 47.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.