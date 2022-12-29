An overall feel about Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) stock in the current moment?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543471 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8900.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DOUG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when KIRKLAND J BRYANT III bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 per share. The transaction valued at 38,700 led to the insider holds 450,000 shares of the business.

LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares of DOUG for $399,340 on Oct 10. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 2,876,341 shares after completing the transaction at $3.99 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Liebowitz Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $3.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 157,200 and bolstered with 135,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $12.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1828, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2407.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DOUG traded 501.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.