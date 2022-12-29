Analysis of GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC): Selected Notes

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLYC) closed the day trading at $2.67 up 19.20% from the previous closing price of $2.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2265068 shares were traded. GLYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLYC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 12, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $3 previously.

On November 14, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

SunTrust Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Rock Edwin bought 110,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 247,500 led to the insider holds 310,000 shares of the business.

JUNIUS DANIEL M bought 20,000 shares of GLYC for $37,400 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 63,250 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Rock Edwin, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 166,000 and bolstered with 200,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1504.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLYC has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9620.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLYC traded about 435.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLYC traded about 344.75k shares per day. A total of 52.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.08M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GLYC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 479.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 497.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16M, down -94.00% from the average estimate.