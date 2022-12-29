Analysis of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) was $5.90 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $5.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1056017 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.76.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZUO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On October 11, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on October 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Traube Robert J. sold 27,903 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 172,890 led to the insider holds 37,741 shares of the business.

Traube Robert J. sold 19,261 shares of ZUO for $115,566 on Dec 09. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 65,140 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, McElhatton Todd, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $6.94 each. As a result, the insider received 52,058 and left with 95,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $19.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.37.

Shares Statistics:

ZUO traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $397.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $392M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $395.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $346.74M, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.56M and the low estimate is $434M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.