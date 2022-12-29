Are Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) closed at $21.90 up 5.09% from its previous closing price of $20.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1464242 shares were traded. RFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2022, TD Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

CIBC Upgraded its Neutral to Sector Outperform on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Minguez Patrice sold 47,594 shares for $21.02 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,426 led to the insider holds 123,114 shares of the business.

TREMBLAY Richard Joseph sold 9,054 shares of RFP for $190,225 on Dec 02. The SVP, operations now owns 178,086 shares after completing the transaction at $21.01 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Ouellet Daniel, who serves as the SVP Human Resources of the company, sold 13,200 shares for $21.13 each. As a result, the insider received 278,916 and left with 80,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resolute’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RFP has reached a high of $21.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RFP has traded an average of 494.36K shares per day and 431.85k over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.25M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RFP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.13 and $7.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.88. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.19 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.59B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.