Are Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s stock clocked out at $463.52, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $464.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560076 shares were traded. ULTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $465.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $457.54.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ULTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 94.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $508 from $511 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $510 to $575.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Kimbell David C sold 11,489 shares for $467.14 per share. The transaction valued at 5,366,981 led to the insider holds 41,912 shares of the business.

Steelman Kecia sold 8,518 shares of ULTA for $4,061,773 on Dec 07. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 16,377 shares after completing the transaction at $476.85 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Halligan Catherine Ann, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 276 shares for $445.86 each. As a result, the insider received 123,059 and left with 2,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $483.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $330.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 436.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 408.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ULTA traded 738.48K shares on average per day over the past three months and 659.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $3.59, while EPS last year was $3.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.2, with high estimates of $6.1 and low estimates of $4.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.88 and $20.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.33. EPS for the following year is $23.04, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.1 and $21.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.