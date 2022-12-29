As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Avista Corporation (AVA) offers stability

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) closed the day trading at $43.94 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $44.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743977 shares were traded. AVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $40 from $44 previously.

On November 01, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $33.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when KENSOK JAMES M sold 400 shares for $41.29 per share. The transaction valued at 16,516 led to the insider holds 14,766 shares of the business.

MEYER DAVID J sold 1,081 shares of AVA for $48,613 on Aug 16. The Vice President now owns 4,664 shares after completing the transaction at $44.97 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Christie Kevin J, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 700 shares for $43.27 each. As a result, the insider received 30,289 and left with 17,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVA has reached a high of $46.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVA traded about 620.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVA traded about 797.03k shares per day. A total of 73.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Dividends & Splits

AVA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.76, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 97.30% for AVA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 09, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.