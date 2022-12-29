As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) offers stability

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) closed the day trading at $1.71 down -3.93% from the previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12244427 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TELL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.50 from $6.50 previously.

On August 02, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $4.50.

Credit Suisse Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Harvey Claire bought 16,000 shares for $3.19 per share. The transaction valued at 51,072 led to the insider holds 49,955 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6686.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TELL traded about 12.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TELL traded about 19.01M shares per day. A total of 538.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 14.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.35M with a Short Ratio of 91.66M, compared to 110.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.53% and a Short% of Float of 18.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $393.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.28M, up 451.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $493.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.3M and the low estimate is $378.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.