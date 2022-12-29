As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) offers stability

The closing price of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) was $82.35 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $82.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3382184 shares were traded. SCHW stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SCHW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Schwab Charles R. sold 132,050 shares for $79.66 per share. The transaction valued at 10,519,187 led to the insider holds 31,111,456 shares of the business.

Schwab Charles R. sold 132,050 shares of SCHW for $10,338,555 on Nov 11. The Co-Chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares after completing the transaction at $78.29 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Morgan Peter J. III, who serves as the MD, EVP, and General Counsel of the company, sold 1,463 shares for $80.04 each. As a result, the insider received 117,104 and left with 1,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCHW has reached a high of $96.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.02.

Shares Statistics:

SCHW traded an average of 7.63M shares per day over the past three months and 7.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.69B. Insiders hold about 6.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCHW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.62M with a Short Ratio of 17.21M, compared to 16.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, SCHW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 24.20% for SCHW, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.73, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $4.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.72B to a low estimate of $5.32B. As of the current estimate, The Charles Schwab Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.71B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.52B, an increase of 18.10% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.35B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCHW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.52B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.21B and the low estimate is $21.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.