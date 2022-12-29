ASO (Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.85, down -3.16% from its previous closing price of $53.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1453983 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $50.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maini Manish sold 600 shares for $57.85 per share. The transaction valued at 34,710 led to the insider holds 147,639 shares of the business.

Rutherford Jamey Traywick sold 72,023 shares of ASO for $3,939,174 on Dec 09. The SVP, Omnichannel now owns 36,270 shares after completing the transaction at $54.69 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Rutherford Jamey Traywick, who serves as the SVP, Omnichannel of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $55.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,205,600 and left with 36,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $57.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASO traded 1.71M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.95M. Shares short for ASO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 12.10M, compared to 10.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 26.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $6.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.21. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 12 analysts recommending between $8.44 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $6.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.