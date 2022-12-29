Considering CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) closed at $63.63 in the last session, down -1.06% from day before closing price of $64.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938424 shares were traded. CMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $64 from $61 previously.

On October 06, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $63.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Johnson Shaun M sold 420 shares for $60.80 per share. The transaction valued at 25,538 led to the insider holds 44,425 shares of the business.

McIntosh Scott B sold 6,096 shares of CMS for $349,724 on Nov 01. The VP, Controller, CAO now owns 16,811 shares after completing the transaction at $57.37 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, McIntosh Scott B, who serves as the VP, Controller, CAO of the company, sold 875 shares for $57.17 each. As a result, the insider received 50,028 and left with 22,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $73.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMS traded on average about 2.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.35M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.65M, compared to 4.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMS is 1.84, which was 1.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.93 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.16 and $3.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.89B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.21B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, CMS Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.33B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.97B and the low estimate is $7.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.