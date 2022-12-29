CPS (Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.53, up 10.57% from its previous closing price of $6.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 493290 shares were traded. CPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CPS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 06, 2020, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Clark Patrick bought 3,000 shares for $5.43 per share. The transaction valued at 16,290 led to the insider holds 9,965 shares of the business.

Venkatasubramanian Somasundhar bought 2,250 shares of CPS for $19,462 on Mar 15. The insider now owns 3,677 shares after completing the transaction at $8.65 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Ott Larry, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $8.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,315 and bolstered with 17,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPS has reached a high of $27.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CPS traded 154.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 194.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.67M. Insiders hold about 2.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.53 and a low estimate of -$1.84, while EPS last year was -$6.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.6 and -$8.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.16. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $0.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.