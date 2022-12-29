ELF (e.l.f. Beauty Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed at $55.59 in the last session, up 0.20% from day before closing price of $55.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 414018 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On October 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $46.

On September 14, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when AMIN TARANG sold 16,672 shares for $54.30 per share. The transaction valued at 905,358 led to the insider holds 347,337 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 39,740 shares of ELF for $2,154,083 on Dec 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 347,496 shares after completing the transaction at $54.20 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Levitan Lauren Cooks, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $49.92 each. As a result, the insider received 224,654 and left with 31,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $56.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELF traded on average about 661.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 493.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.4M and the low estimate is $472.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.