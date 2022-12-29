GWH (ESS Tech Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed at $2.17 up 4.83% from its previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1441657 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0820.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ESS Tech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 19,100 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 48,896 led to the insider holds 578,821 shares of the business.

Dresselhuys Eric P. sold 14,339 shares of GWH for $54,758 on Nov 21. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,367,520 shares after completing the transaction at $3.82 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Evans Craig E, who serves as the President of the company, sold 6,350 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider received 24,249 and left with 2,397,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 381.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $13.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1186.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GWH has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.25M over the past ten days. A total of 152.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.45M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 6.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$5.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.88.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $189M and the low estimate is $61.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,159.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.