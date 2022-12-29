How is The Southern Company’s (NYSE: SO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) closed at $71.65 in the last session, down -0.86% from day before closing price of $72.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2275519 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.47.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $63 to $59.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD sold 1,475 shares for $68.35 per share. The transaction valued at 100,816 led to the insider holds 38,441 shares of the business.

Kuczynski Stephen E sold 14,500 shares of SO for $938,730 on Nov 10. The Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear now owns 115,284 shares after completing the transaction at $64.74 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who serves as the EVP and CIO of the company, sold 3,050 shares for $65.80 each. As a result, the insider received 200,690 and left with 39,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SO traded on average about 4.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 11.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SO is 2.72, which was 2.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39. The current Payout Ratio is 84.60% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.59. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.9 and $3.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.23B to a low estimate of $3.3B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $5.77B, an estimated decrease of -13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57B, a decrease of -1.20% over than the figure of -$13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.01B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.11B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.35B and the low estimate is $22.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.