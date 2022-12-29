I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

The price of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) closed at $41.62 in the last session, down -2.09% from day before closing price of $42.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 954787 shares were traded. SKX stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SKX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when PACCIONE PHILLIP sold 561 shares for $42.93 per share. The transaction valued at 24,084 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 1,500 shares of SKX for $52,740 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 10,500 shares after completing the transaction at $35.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, NASON MARK A, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 15,198 shares for $40.69 each. As a result, the insider received 618,385 and left with 51,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skechers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKX has reached a high of $49.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SKX traded on average about 1.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SKX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 5.07M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.94B, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.29B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.21B and the low estimate is $7.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.