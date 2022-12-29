In the case of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF), what’s next?

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) closed the day trading at $0.73 up 7.93% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0539 from its previous closing price. On the day, 466873 shares were traded. SURF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SURF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On September 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

On August 28, 2020, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 28, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when ONEILL ALISON sold 4,463 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 7,676 led to the insider holds 63,728 shares of the business.

RATH HENRY C. sold 5,676 shares of SURF for $9,763 on Aug 03. The Chief Business Officer now owns 32,324 shares after completing the transaction at $1.72 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Palombella Vito J., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 4,463 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,676 and left with 87,212 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURF has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9763, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6531.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SURF traded about 344.02K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SURF traded about 450.31k shares per day. A total of 60.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.02M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SURF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 1.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SURF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.69M, up 1,114.40% from the average estimate.