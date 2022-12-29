Invest in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) closed at $61.29 in the last session, down -0.84% from day before closing price of $61.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1819236 shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PEG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on March 22, 2022, with a $69 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares for $60.45 per share. The transaction valued at 12,090 led to the insider holds 29,776 shares of the business.

Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares of PEG for $11,428 on Nov 04. The Vice President and Controller now owns 29,976 shares after completing the transaction at $57.14 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Chernick Rose M, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 200 shares for $58.19 each. As a result, the insider received 11,638 and left with 30,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PEG traded on average about 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 498.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 497.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 5.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PEG is 2.16, which was 1.96 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31. The current Payout Ratio is 155.30% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 04, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.34B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, a decrease of -22.70% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $7.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.