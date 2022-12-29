Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) closed at $145.30 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $145.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 685506 shares were traded. AAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $147 from $228 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $216 to $161.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAP has reached a high of $244.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 161.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 183.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AAP has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 943.74k over the past ten days. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.78M. Shares short for AAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AAP is 6.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for AAP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.49 and a low estimate of $2.95, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.25 and $12.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13. EPS for the following year is $14.57, with 23 analysts recommending between $15.42 and $13.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.66B and the low estimate is $11.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.