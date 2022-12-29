Is this a Prime Time To acquire Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) stock

The price of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (NYSE: CCU) closed at $13.20 in the last session, up 2.88% from day before closing price of $12.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 467352 shares were traded. CCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 28, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $13.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on October 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Compania’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCU has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCU traded on average about 223.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 238.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 184.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.06M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 729.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 500.94k on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCU is 0.78, which was 0.39 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 21.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CCU, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 19, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.71.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $603M. It ranges from a high estimate of $603M to a low estimate of $603M. As of the current estimate, Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.’s year-ago sales were $524.93M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $754.77M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $757M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $752.54M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.53B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.