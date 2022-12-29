It’s a good day to be an Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shareholder

In the latest session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) closed at $6.60 down -0.45% from its previous closing price of $6.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 437965 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.30.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $6.50 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Palczuk Linda bought 2,000 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 14,405 led to the insider holds 49,900 shares of the business.

MCHUGH THOMAS S bought 5,000 shares of AVDL for $39,000 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Ende Eric J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,050 and bolstered with 154,900 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVDL has traded an average of 743.65K shares per day and 669.5k over the past ten days. A total of 60.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.67.