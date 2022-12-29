It’s an appealing income play to consider Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

After finishing at $4.36 in the prior trading day, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) closed at $6.42, up 47.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3175956 shares were traded. GRRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRRR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRRR has reached a high of $51.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 10.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 39.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.99M. Insiders hold about 35.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRRR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 21.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 24.4k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.5M and the low estimate is $88.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.