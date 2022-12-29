Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) was $80.63 for the day, down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $81.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928104 shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $73 from $96 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Tarlowe Rochelle M. sold 2,000 shares for $73.08 per share. The transaction valued at 146,170 led to the insider holds 16,032 shares of the business.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 1,300 shares of OMC for $92,028 on Oct 24. The Director now owns 10,048 shares after completing the transaction at $70.79 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, OBRIEN MICHAEL J, who serves as the Exec VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $70.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,268,460 and left with 131,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $91.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.68.

Shares Statistics:

OMC traded an average of 1.57M shares per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 205.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.15M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.36M, compared to 9.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.65, OMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 44.70% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.93 and $6.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.72. EPS for the following year is $6.52, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.2 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.86B to a low estimate of $3.6B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of -$3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.09B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.64B and the low estimate is $13.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.