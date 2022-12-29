The name Amesite Inc. (AMST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) closed at $0.19 down -4.47% from its previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0089 from its previous closing price. On the day, 434116 shares were traded. AMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1821.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amesite Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 28, 2020, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 6,520 led to the insider holds 6,266,667 shares of the business.

Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares of AMST for $4,560 on Nov 28. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 6,246,667 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMST has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2461, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4396.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMST has traded an average of 258.98K shares per day and 846.52k over the past ten days. A total of 27.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.78M. Insiders hold about 31.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 148.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.