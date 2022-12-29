The name Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.89, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $16.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544464 shares were traded. GSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GSL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On July 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On February 12, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSL has reached a high of $30.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GSL traded 497.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 454.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.48M. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.51M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, GSL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.50%. The current Payout Ratio is 16.30% for GSL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.74, while EPS last year was $1.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.76 and $7.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.46. EPS for the following year is $8.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $10.03 and $8.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $149.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.98M to a low estimate of $146.15M. As of the current estimate, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.19M, an estimated increase of 43.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $152.95M, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $43.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.99M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $612.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $589M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $599.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $447.95M, up 33.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.92M and the low estimate is $585M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.