The name Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.28, down -1.04% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693257 shares were traded. ANY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2311.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on January 19, 2016, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On June 24, 2015, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANY has reached a high of $3.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3679, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8439.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANY traded 439.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 366.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.56M. Insiders hold about 4.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.