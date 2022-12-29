There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) can be one of them

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed the day trading at $64.40 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $64.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242293 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.06.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Peterson Justin sold 25,000 shares for $62.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,560,832 led to the insider holds 63,201 shares of the business.

Zucker Scott sold 2,306 shares of TW for $146,869 on Dec 05. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 42,310 shares after completing the transaction at $63.69 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, BERNS STEVEN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,503 shares for $66.89 each. As a result, the insider received 234,316 and left with 1,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $102.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TW traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TW traded about 1.55M shares per day. A total of 205.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.59M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

TW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.89 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.85. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $296.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.32M to a low estimate of $280.6M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $276.88M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.54M, an increase of 8.00% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $352.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.8M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.