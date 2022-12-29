There is a good chance Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $3.30 in the prior trading day, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) closed at $3.03, down -8.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 949020 shares were traded. VWE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3643 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VWE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP sold 1 shares for $3.72 per share. The transaction valued at 4 led to the insider holds 5,666,667 shares of the business.

WALSH PAUL S bought 12,500 shares of VWE for $45,000 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 48,456 shares after completing the transaction at $3.60 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Roney Patrick A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $3.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 80,625 and bolstered with 210,400 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VWE has reached a high of $12.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3226.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 373.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 530.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VWE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 1.20M, compared to 1.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 11.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $67.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.26M to a low estimate of $64.9M. As of the current estimate, Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.6M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $305.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.77M, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $354.7M and the low estimate is $318.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.