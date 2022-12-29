Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

The closing price of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) was $57.53 for the day, up 0.23% from the previous closing price of $57.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1694022 shares were traded. RBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on December 05, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Northcoast Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when JETER JAMES J sold 2,100 shares for $61.73 per share. The transaction valued at 129,633 led to the insider holds 20,764 shares of the business.

Watt Darren Jeffrey sold 3,500 shares of RBA for $215,915 on May 13. The Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.69 per share. On May 12, another insider, Watt Darren Jeffrey, who serves as the Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary of the company, sold 400 shares for $58.21 each. As a result, the insider received 23,284 and left with 1,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ritchie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBA has reached a high of $72.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.57.

Shares Statistics:

RBA traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.36M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.78M. Insiders hold about 14.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, RBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for RBA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2008 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $497.71M to a low estimate of $473.78M. As of the current estimate, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $417.34M, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $542.61M, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79B, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $2.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.