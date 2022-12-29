TSCO (Tractor Supply Company) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed at $219.90 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $223.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783837 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $225.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tractor Supply Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $260.

On October 21, 2022, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $252 to $237.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Barton Kurt D sold 7,257 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,596,540 led to the insider holds 34,045 shares of the business.

Rubin Matthew L. sold 31 shares of TSCO for $6,324 on Nov 09. The SVP Petsense GM now owns 49 shares after completing the transaction at $204.00 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Rubin Matthew L., who serves as the SVP Petsense GM of the company, sold 1,469 shares for $204.00 each. As a result, the insider received 299,676 and left with 4,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $241.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 205.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSCO has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 110.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.81M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TSCO is 3.68, from 1.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 35.40% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.41 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.8, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.68 and $9.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.62. EPS for the following year is $10.49, with 30 analysts recommending between $10.8 and $10.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.88B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.95B to a low estimate of $3.78B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.32B, an estimated increase of 16.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.51B and the low estimate is $14.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.