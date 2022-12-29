Update from loanDepot Inc. (LDI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) was $1.60 for the day, up 5.26% from the previous closing price of $1.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 402524 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4900.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael sold 100,000 shares for $1.49 per share. The transaction valued at 149,210 led to the insider holds 5,842,969 shares of the business.

DerGurahian Jeffrey Michael sold 100,000 shares of LDI for $157,420 on Dec 06. The Chief Capital Markets Officer now owns 5,942,969 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Lee John Hoon, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider received 309,500 and left with 1,084,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5552, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1122.

Shares Statistics:

LDI traded an average of 483.08K shares per day over the past three months and 473.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.52M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, LDI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 11 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $289M to a low estimate of $221.59M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $881.66M, an estimated decrease of -72.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $243.15M, a decrease of -66.40% over than the figure of -$72.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.58M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.67B and the low estimate is $882.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.