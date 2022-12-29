Update from Mattel Inc. (MAT): A steady trajectory

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) closed the day trading at $16.94 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $17.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2462011 shares were traded. MAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $30 previously.

On February 24, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $33.

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Isaias Zanatta Roberto Jacobo sold 51,761 shares for $24.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,268,144 led to the insider holds 59,035 shares of the business.

BRADLEY RICHARD TODD sold 9,000 shares of MAT for $220,842 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 162 shares after completing the transaction at $24.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MAT traded about 3.85M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MAT traded about 3.82M shares per day. A total of 354.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.78M with a Short Ratio of 25.82M, compared to 19.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.02 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.41M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.46B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $5.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.